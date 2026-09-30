Indore Metro Ridership Crosses 60,000 In 24 Days, Revenue Surpasses ₹26 Lakh | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Metro ridership on the Malviya Nagar-Gandhi Nagar corridor has been steadily increasing, with more than 60,000 passengers using the service in the first 24 days since operations began on Sep 6.

During this period, the Metro Rail Corporation earned over Rs 26 lakh in revenue. The service has become particularly useful for employees travelling towards Vijay Nagar, Super Corridor, Gandhi Nagar and the airport area, with commuters citing savings in both travel time and cost compared with road journeys.

The fare from Malviya Nagar to Gandhi Nagar is Rs 65, significantly lower than other transport options. An online estimate puts a Rapido bike ride on the same route at around Rs 150, while an auto may cost around Rs 250 and a cab nearly Rs 310.

Passengers Roshi Solanki and Nomi Chauhan said road travel often involved unpredictable delays due to traffic, while the Metro provided a more reliable journey time.

According to the Metro Rail Corporation, the number of passengers travelling towards Gandhi Nagar is increasing. Based on passenger demand and feedback, operating hours have also been revised.

Currently, the first train from both Malviya Nagar and Gandhi Nagar stations departs at 7.30 am, while the last service runs at 8.15 pm. The corridor has 16 stations, including Malviya Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Meghdoot Square, Bapat Square, Heera Nagar, ISBT, Super Corridor stations and Gandhi Nagar.

While commuters welcome the affordable connectivity, some have also suggested further fare reductions to encourage greater use of public transport.