Republic Day: 14 squads to take part in march past 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Republic Day will be celebrated with full enthusiasm and dignity in the district on Thursday. The main programme of Republic Day at the district-level will be held at Nehru Stadium, which will start exactly from 9 am. Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat will hoist the national flag and take the salute of the ceremonial parade. All the preparations for the program have been completed.

An attractive parade will be presented by BSF, RAPTC, First Corps, Fifteenth Corps, District Force Male, District Police Force Female, Home Guard, Fire Brigade, Traffic Police, Scouts, Guides, SPC Platoon and Shaurya Dal. The parade will be led by Inspector Jaisingh Tomar. He will be followed by Subedar Vivek Parmar. The directors of the parade will be Subedar Gajendra Nigwal and Radheshyam Yadav.

Govt Depts to take out tableaux

During the ceremony, various government departments will take out tableaux based on the schemes and programmes of the state government. These mainly include Agriculture Department, Horticulture, Education Department, Tribal Welfare, Health, Jail, Forest, Industry, IDA, IMC, Traffic Department and other departments. Officers-employees, voluntary organisations etc. who have done excellent work in the district during the year will be honoured in the function.

Cultural programmes to be presented

During the function, there will be an attractive presentation of physical exercise (PT) by hundreds of students. More than 550 students of seven schools will present cultural programmes based on patriotism, sports and culture. Students of Government Ahilya Ashram Girls Higher Secondary School No. 2 will be presenting the dance and cultural programmes of various states.

Similarly, the children of Maa Umiya Patidar Girls Higher Secondary School will present a show on the bravery and valour of the country's heroes, a programme on Khelo India will be presented by the girls of Government Kasturba Girls Higher Secondary School.

