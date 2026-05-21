Repair Delay Cripples The Sardarpur Women And Child Development Office | FP photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Women and Child Development project office number 01 at Sardarpur tehsil headquarters has remained closed for the past one year due to its dilapidated condition and the non-receipt of repair funds.

According to officials, the office building suffered severe damage to its roof and walls. Last year, plaster from the roof began falling, following which the office was locked on the instructions of then SDM Asha Parmar. Staff members and official records were subsequently shifted to office number 02.

Officials said a proposal seeking funds for repairs was sent to the administration, but no financial assistance has been received so far.

As a result, both projects are currently being operated from the same office, causing inconvenience to employees and affecting work related to Anganwadi centres.

Project number 01 oversees 214 Anganwadi centres, while project number 02 manages 216 centres. With both projects functioning from a single small office, staff members are facing severe difficulties, especially during the summer season, as the office has a sheet-covered roof that becomes extremely hot.

Project Officer Subhash Jain said the repair proposal has already been sent to the government and renovation work will begin once funds are sanctioned.