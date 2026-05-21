Ramesh Kumar Assumes Charge As EPFO Regional Commissioner, Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ramesh Kumar assumed charge as Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office, Indore.

The Regional Office has jurisdiction over nine districts, including Indore, Dewas, Dhar, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khandwa, Barwani, Khargone and Burhanpur. The city-based office is the biggest regional office in the state, with more than 45 lakh PF accounts of over 30,000 companies.

Upon assuming charge, Kumar reaffirmed EPFO's commitment to expanding social security coverage, ensuring prompt delivery of member services, strengthening grievance redressal mechanisms and promoting a compliance-friendly environment for employers and establishments across the region.

Highlighting the Government of India's vision of universal social security and formal employment generation, he emphasised the importance of the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY). He said the scheme is a decisive step towards generating employment, enhancing employability and promoting formalisation of the workforce.