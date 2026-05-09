Rented Anganwadis To Shift Into Government Schools In Indore

Rented Anganwadis To Shift Into Government Schools, A Major Administrative Launch By The Department Of Women And Child Development | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Women and Child Development has launched a major administrative overhaul to relocate Anganwadi centres from privately rented buildings to vacant rooms in government schools.

In Indore, 856 centres have been identified for this transition. This strategic shift aims to curb escalating departmental expenses and redirect funds toward major social welfare programmes like the Ladli Behna scheme.

Currently, the government pays substantial monthly rent for centres operating in private houses. By moving these into state-owned school buildings, officials hope to optimise resources while continuing to provide essential services such as nutrition, pre-school education and maternal healthcare.

District programme officer Rajnish Sinha has directed 15 project officers to conduct surveys of schools within a one-kilometre radius to assess spatial feasibility. Sinha said the move will be beneficial for children as it fosters an early connection with the school environment.

However, the plan has sparked debate among experts. While the financial benefits are clear, there are significant infrastructure concerns. Many government schools are already facing space shortages, and critics warn that crowding toddlers and students into limited areas could hamper both educational quality and the delivery of health services.

The final implementation phase now awaits formal approval from the Bhopal head office following the completion of these local spatial surveys.