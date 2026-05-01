Renowned Indore Surgeon Dr Mahak Bhandari Awarded PhD In Surgery |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Globally acclaimed surgeon Dr Mahak Bhandari has been awarded a PhD in Surgery by Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University for his outstanding research work.

Currently serving as Managing Director of Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Bhandari received the prestigious degree for his thesis comparing “One Anastomosis Gastric Bypass (OAGB) and Banded One Anastomosis Gastric Bypass (BOAGB) with a fixed biliopancreatic limb of 180 cm.”

Dr Bhandari has earned global recognition for pioneering achievements in modern surgery. He created history by performing India’s first successful tele-robotic hernia surgery and is widely regarded as an expert in robotic, laparoscopic, and bariatric metabolic procedures. His innovative “Surgeon on Wheels” initiative recently made headlines, in which he performed a tele-robotic surgery from a moving bus at the IRCAD India Centre—marking another world-first milestone.

An alumnus of MGM Medical College, Indore, and DY Patil Medical College, Mumbai, Dr Bhandari has consistently demonstrated excellence through his dedication and hard work. His contributions have led to numerous successful surgeries across Indore, Ratlam, and other locations, setting new benchmarks in patient care.

Congratulating him on this achievement, Chancellor Dr Manjusree Bhandari and Founder Chairman Dr Vinod Bhandari praised his commitment and vision.