Renovation Of Ancient Hanuman Temple Opposite Nathuwas Gaushala In Indore Begins |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the instructions of Tilkayat Maharaj and the inspiration of Vishal Bawa, the restoration work of the ancient Hanuman temple located opposite the Nathuwas Gaushala , under the principal seat of Pushtimarg, the Haveli of Lord Shrinathji, was initiated on Thursday.

The temple, which dates back to the establishment of the gaushala, is revered as the guardian of the holy cows.

Vishal Bawa performed the Vedic rituals to mark the commencement of the restoration on the auspicious occasion of the festival of late Lal Girdhari Ji. The ceremony was conducted by priest Paresh Nagar amid the chanting of Vedic hymns.

Addressing the gathering, Vishal Bawa highlighted the eternal bond between Lord Shrinathji and Hanuman. “Hanuman has been the protector of the Lord’s cows since time immemorial. Whether it was the service of Ram in Treta or Krishna in Dwapar, Hanuman has always been ready to fulfil the Lord’s resolve. In Pushtimarg, his presence acts as an unbreakable protective shield,” he said.

He further explained that just as ‘Punchari Ke Lote Wale Baba,’ believed to be an incarnation of Hanuman, protects the cows at the foothills of Govardhan in Braj, ‘Sinhad Hanuman’ guards the gateway to Shrinathdwara in Mewar.

He noted that the presence of self-manifested Hanuman idols near gaushalas is living proof of his role as a ‘Sankatmochan’ (remover of hurdles) for the cattle.

The event was attended by chief temple administrator Bharat Bhushan Vyas, Temple Board CEO Jitendra Pandey, media incharge and PRO Girish Vyas board members Suresh Bhai Sanghavi and Samir Chaudhary, and several other officials including Sudhakar Shastri, Anil Sanadhya, and Liladhar Purohit.