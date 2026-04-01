Hanuman Jayanti: Must-Visit Temples In India Dedicated To Sankat Mochan

By: Sunanda Singh | April 01, 2026
Hanuman Jayanti celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman. In 2026, the day will be observed on Thursday, April 2. On this auspicious day, visit some of the famous Lord Hanuman temples in India.
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Jakhu Mandir is one of the oldest Lord Hanuman temples in the world and a major pilgrim attraction of Shimla. It is believed that Hanumanji rested here for a few minutes while returning to Rameswaram carrying Sanjeevani Booti.
Hanuman Garhi Mandir is situated in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Here, Hanumanji is believed to be present as the 'Guardian of Ayodhya Nagari.'
Shri Bade Hanuman Ji is another popular temple of Lord Hanuman, which is situated in Prayagraj. It is the best place for those who want to seek solace.
Shree Salasar Balaji Mandir is another popular temple of Lord Hanuman in the Churu district of Rajasthan. It is the only Balaji temple in India where Balaji has a beard and moustache.
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Pitr Parvat is the most prominent spiritual destination, which is located in Indore. The temple is situated on a hill, which offers panoramic views of its surroundings.
Anjanadri Betta is situated near Hampi in Karnataka and is a hill believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.
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