 Removal Drive On Bilawali Pond Land Stalls Under Political Pressure In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreRemoval Drive On Bilawali Pond Land Stalls Under Political Pressure In Indore

Removal Drive On Bilawali Pond Land Stalls Under Political Pressure In Indore

The first target was a godown and farmhouse illegally built on the land surrounding Bilawali Pond.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 08:49 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of Indore Municipal Corporation and local administration on Thursday had to stop its anti-encroachment drive on the catchment area of Bilawali Pond within minutes following an apparent political intervention.

Prodded by the directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), IMC along with local administration started clearing illegal constructions to protect water bodies from unauthorised development on Thursday. The first target was a godown and farmhouse illegally built on the land surrounding Bilawali Pond.

The removal gang accompanied by administrative officials arrived with heavy machinery at Bilawali Pond, where a large concrete farmhouse and plywood godown, located roughly 30 steps from the pond’s water channel, had been erected. The constructions belonged to a local property owner, Honey Chhabra, who had received an eviction notice days earlier.

Read Also
Solar Man Of India To Lead Indore Climate Mission City Sets 100-Day Course To Reduce Power Usage
article-image

As the removal gang initiated demolition by dismantling parts of the godown’s shutter and adjacent wall, a sudden phone call from corporator Priyanka Chauhan, who questioned the SDM about proceeding without her knowledge, brought the process to a halt within a few minutes. The IMC gang, after waiting for over an hour, ultimately suspended the demolition and left the site.

FPJ Shorts
GRAP Stage 3 Placed In Delhi As AQI Crosses 400 Mark; Know All About New Restrictions Applied To Reduce Pollution
GRAP Stage 3 Placed In Delhi As AQI Crosses 400 Mark; Know All About New Restrictions Applied To Reduce Pollution
TSPC Group 4 Provisional List Out; Check Full Details Here
TSPC Group 4 Provisional List Out; Check Full Details Here
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Moderate Rainfall; Cooler Temperatures Anticipated
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Moderate Rainfall; Cooler Temperatures Anticipated
Delhi: Schools Shut As AQI Exceeds 400 Mark; GARP-III Implemented Today
Delhi: Schools Shut As AQI Exceeds 400 Mark; GARP-III Implemented Today

In response to the incomplete action, Zonal officer Sunil Singh Jadon, who confirmed that several unauthorised farmhouses had been built on government land near the pond, cited instructions from higher-ups as the reason for halting the demolition exercise. Juni Indore SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar claimed that the drive was stopped midstream as plywood godown was stocked with goods worth crores and the owner has been given time to safely clear the premises.

Dhangar insisted that the delay was logistical rather than due to political influence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Big Spending Big Scandal! Tribal Students’ Education Funds Misused In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar

Big Spending Big Scandal! Tribal Students’ Education Funds Misused In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar

Indore: NRLM, Flipkart Hold Training To Digitally Empower SHG Women

Indore: NRLM, Flipkart Hold Training To Digitally Empower SHG Women

Madhya Pradesh: 'Human Library' Inspires Young Minds At AWC

Madhya Pradesh: 'Human Library' Inspires Young Minds At AWC

Indore's MY Hospital Altercation: Kids To Have 20 More Beds, Guards To Be Increased

Indore's MY Hospital Altercation: Kids To Have 20 More Beds, Guards To Be Increased

FATF Eurasian Group Meeting From Nov 25 to 29; Financial Intelligence Unit Director Reviews...

FATF Eurasian Group Meeting From Nov 25 to 29; Financial Intelligence Unit Director Reviews...