Religious Fervour Peaks At Shantijin Pratishtha Mahamahotsav In Kukshi | FP photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): A series of religious programmes was organised on Wednesday under the Shri Shantijin Pratishtha-cum-Anjanshalaka Mahamahotsav being held in Kukshi under the guidance of Gachchadhipati Hriday Samrat Shrimad Nityasen Suri Ji and the Muni-Sadhvi Mandal.

The day began with Prabhatiya in the morning, followed by the main carpet offering ceremony at the new Upashraya.

Beneficiary families for various religious rituals, including the installation of idols and flags of Mulnayak Prabhu Shri Shantinath Ji, Prabhu Shri Adeeshwar Ji and Prabhu Shri Sanwalia Parshvanath Ji, were announced during the programme.

At Vijay Muhurat, devotees participated in Shri 108 Parshvanath Mahapujan, followed by Angarchana and other religious activities. A booklet titled 45 Agama Aradhana Vidhi was also released on the occasion.

A large number of devotees attended the programmes, creating a devotional atmosphere across the town.

The Mahamahotsav will culminate on June 25 with the installation ceremony of the deities under the guidance of Pratisthacharya Shrimad Nityasuri Ji.

Organisers have appealed to devotees from across the region to participate in the ceremony and seek blessings.