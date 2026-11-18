Relief For MP's Nepanagar As Coal-Starved Nepa Mill Prepares To Restart Paper Production After Temporary Shutdown | FP photo

Nepanagar (Madhya Pradesh): Coal-starved Nepa Mill is expected to resume paper production soon as a coal rake from Bilaspur is on its way, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Naresh Singh said on Wednesday.

Speaking during a fire safety drill at the mill, Singh said the coal shortage had forced the factory to suspend operations. However, collective efforts by officers and employees helped secure the supply.

During the drill, Singh emphasised workplace safety, urging employees to remain vigilant and follow safety protocols.

Fire and Safety Department Head Sanjay Pawar discussed lessons from a recent fire that damaged control panels at the mill. Fire Inspector Vivek Verma explained firefighting techniques, while Ziauddin Shaikh, Sandesh Chauhan and Jaydev Dalvi demonstrated equipment handling.

PRO Sandeep Thackeray said the safety fortnight, running from Nov 17 to Dec 3, includes fire drills, safety competitions and film screenings. Assistant Manager Prashant Soni is coordinating the activities.

Former Finance Director Pradeep Kumar Naik, Finance Director PJM Dixon, employees and labour union representatives attended. The main event will be held on Dec 3.