Indore Prepares For Summer Water Shortage, IMC Plans To Fill Bilawali Lake Through Narmada-Gambhir Link Project | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the possibility of a water shortage during the coming summer, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has begun exploring alternative sources to ensure an uninterrupted water supply to the city. Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Monday inspected Rau and Bilawali lakes and the associated water treatment plant to assess the feasibility of augmenting the city's water reserves.

During the inspection, the commissioner explored the possibility of filling Bilawali lake with water through the Narmada-Gambhir Link Project. The proposal involves bringing water into the lake, treating it at the water treatment plant and subsequently using it to supplement the city's water supply.

If found technically and practically feasible, the arrangement could provide an additional source of water during the summer months and help reduce the impact of a possible water crisis.

Singhal also held a meeting with the executive engineer of the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) to discuss the proposal in detail. Discussions covered the availability of water through the link project, technical feasibility, infrastructure requirements and various aspects related to water transportation.

The commissioner directed officials to conduct a detailed assessment of the technical and practical possibilities of the proposed arrangement and prepare the necessary technical information and project proposal.

He emphasised that the process of identifying and developing alternative water sources should be expedited so that additional water availability can be ensured before the onset of summer.

Additional commissioner Ashish Pathak, officials of the Narmada Valley Development Authority and other departmental officers were present during the inspection.

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