Rejected Marriage Proposal Led To Bank Employee's Murder In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Dabra (Gwalior) was arrested for allegedly killing a young bank employee by strangling her to death at her rented house in the Khajrana area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused allegedly tried to turn the case into suicide by setting her body ablaze after the murder.

Police said the accused was the woman's friend and wanted to marry her, but she had refused, following which he allegedly killed her. Further investigation is underway.

According to police, the woman's partially burnt body was found on July 26 at her rented house in Tapeshwari Bagh Colony under Khajrana police station limits.

At first, the death appeared to be a case of suicide or accidental fire. However, the autopsy report and forensic examination revealed that she died due to alleged strangulation. Police said the body was later set on fire to destroy evidence and mislead investigators.

During the investigation, police examined the crime scene, analysed CCTV footage and collected technical and scientific evidence.

These findings led officials to the victim's close friend, 35-year-old Mayank Shakya, an electrician from Dabra, Gwalior. After questioning and gathering evidence, police arrested him.

According to police, the victim and the accused had known each other for around five years. Police said Mayank wanted to marry the woman, but she had recently refused.

Angered by her decision, he allegedly strangled her to death and then attempted to cover up the crime by burning the body. A murder case has been registered against the accused, and further action is underway.

Accused reached her house with petrol in a polythene bag

According to investigating officer SI Shraddha Singh of Khajrana police station, the accused met the woman through a social media platform a few years ago.

They later became friends, after which Mayank proposed marriage to her, but she refused as she was focused on getting a job.

When the accused allegedly started harassing her, the woman lodged a harassment complaint against him at Vijay Nagar police station two years ago.

Since then, she stopped talking to him, blocked him on social media and shifted to a rented house in Tapeshwari Bagh to get rid of him.

Police said the accused somehow managed to trace the location of her new rented accommodation and reached there carrying petrol in a polythene bag.

During an argument, he allegedly slapped and strangled her to death. He then allegedly poured petrol on her body and set it ablaze. Two days later, her semi-charred body was recovered from the rented house.