Rechecking Shock: MPBSE Class 12 Girls’ English Marks Jump From 3 To 63 In Bagli | FP photo

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): A major discrepancy in the Class 12 examination evaluation process has come to light after a student's English marks increased from three to 63 following rechecking, raising concerns over the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's (MPBSE) assessment system.

Palak Chouhan, a resident of Digod village under Bagli tehsil and student of a private school in Kamalapur, was initially awarded just three marks out of 80 in the English theory paper.

Doubting the result, she applied for rechecking. The revised result showed an increase of 60 marks, taking her score to 63.

“If I had not applied for rechecking, my future could have been ruined,” Palak said.

Local residents, including Shyam Singh Rajput and Lakhan Singh Rajput, demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter, alleging that such negligence could adversely affect students' careers.

Palak's family has faced significant hardships over the years. Her father died in 2008, while her brother drowned in 2018. Despite these challenges, her mother continued to support her education.

Education experts said minor errors can occur during evaluation or mark entry, but a difference of 60 marks is a serious matter that warrants investigation.

Education department officials said they were not aware of the specific case and advised students dissatisfied with their results to avail themselves of the rechecking process.