Recently Engaged 24-Year-old Constable Found Hanging From Tree – Had Sent Distress Message To Family Before Hanging Himself

Recently Engaged Constable Found Hanging From Tree – Had Sent Distress Message To Family Before Hanging Himself | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Friday morning found a 24-year-old constable hanging from a tree in a secluded area under Padmanagar police station limits in Khandwa district.

The deceased, Ansingh Nargave from Morani village in Barwani district, had served at Garh Police Station in Rewa district for nearly four years. Police recovered the body hanging with a cloth, prepared a panchnama and sent it to the district hospital for post-mortem examination.

Family members said Ansingh left on May 5 after taking five days’ leave to attend a function at his fiancée’s residence. His mobile phone remained switched off afterwards, prompting relatives to contact fellow constables in Rewa and search for him.

His cousin, SI Diwan Nargave of Khargone Kotwali, said police used cyber surveillance to trace his location after his disappearance. Investigators briefly traced his phone to the Habibganj area of Bhopal. After receiving repeated WhatsApp messages from family members, Ansingh switched on his phone late on Thursday night and sent a message stating, “I am very distressed” and that he was in Khandwa.

His elder brother, Dhum Singh Nargave, said the family was preparing for Ansingh’s marriage to a woman from Julwaniya.

Police registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation. Officials said the exact cause of his distress remains unclear.