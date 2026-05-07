Malwa Utsav Dazzles With Unique Artisan Crafts At Dussehra Maidan In Indore

Malwa Utsav Dazzles With Unique Artisan Crafts In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Silver Jubilee edition of Malwa Utsav at Dussehra Maidan has become a hub of cultural grandeur, attracting art lovers from across the state.

Organised by Lok Sanskriti Manch under the guidance of Member of Parliament (MP) Shankar Lalwani, the festival showcases the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship.

This year, unique crafts like Chhattisgarh’s black iron work, Rewa’s bamboo art, and dry flowers from Nagaland captivate visitors. Over 300 artisans from regions including Assam, Mizoram, and Jammu and Kashmir are displaying their exquisite handiwork.

The cultural evening featured diverse performances such as Gujarat’s Gof Ras, the rhythmic Siddi Dhamal, and the energetic Gedi dance from Chhattisgarh. Bharatnatyam and Kathak recitals added classical elegance, while the Bhamashah play and Char Yug saga received thunderous applause.

Beyond the art and dance, the festival offers culinary delights. Food stalls offering authentic Malvi Dal-Baati, Matka Kulfi, and Gujarati delicacies draw massive crowds. As the festivities continue, upcoming attractions include the Bhil Bhagoria and Badhai Baredi dances, ensuring that the spirit of Malwa remains vibrant.