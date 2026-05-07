Corporate Giants Join Indore Stepwell Restoration Drive | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, a water bodies conservation campaign initiated at the behest of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, is being implemented with great momentum in the district.

The campaign is rapidly evolving into a mass movement as citizens and the corporate sector step forward to assist in water conservation and augmentation efforts. Through collaborative support, old stepwells and wells are being restored, beautified, and rendered functional once again.

Collector Shivam Verma reviewed the progress of the campaign and other related water conservation activities in a meeting held here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by officials from relevant departments, including Siddharth Jain, Chief Executive Officer of the District Panchayat. It was reported that effective work is being undertaken within the district during the 2026-27 fiscal year.

Under the ambit of this campaign, ICICI Bank has undertaken the task of cleaning and restoring 15 stepwells. Similarly, the Art of Living Foundation has assumed responsibility for the restoration of 10 wells. Sonic Biochem is set to plant 10,000 saplings, while Moyra Sariya has provided 2,000 filters to facilitate rooftop rainwater harvesting in 2,000 households.

Furthermore, the Kritagya Welfare Society is currently constructing 150 recharge shafts.

The IPCA Foundation is carrying out drum plantation, involving planting in drums, along the bypass roads and at major squares. The State Bank of India (SBI) has also pledged to undertake the planting of 10,000 saplings and to provide 1,000 filters for rooftop rainwater harvesting systems. Similarly, Kotak Bank, EFI, and the Bharatiya Jan Sangathan are also extending support towards water conservation and augmentation initiatives.