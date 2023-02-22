Rau-Mhow doubling: Likely by year-end

Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The electrification doubling of the 9-km-long Rau-Mhow section is likely to be completed by the year-end.

The double rail line track will pave the way of rolling-out more trains from the city as well from Mhow.

CURRENT BOTTLENECKS

In the absence of the doubling of the track between Rau to Mhow, the railway is facing the crossing of the trains between the city and Mhow. Currently, a double rail line is available from the city to Rau, but the Rau-Mhow section is still a single track and because of this, passenger trains have to stop at Mhow or Rau for crossing over. Taking account of the problem, railways has already started the field work of doubling the Rau-Mhow rail line section.

The Railways is spending Rs 85 crore on the electrification doubling of the Rau-Mhow section.

ANOTHER PLATFORM SOON

The only railway station between Rau and Mhow is Harnya khedi, where earthwork has already started for commissioning of the rail track. Harnya khedi station, which currently has only one platform, will soon get its second one. A new station building will also be constructed. Other passenger facilities including foot over-bridge will also be built. The foundation work of a major bridge, which is being built ahead of Mhow Railway station, has also been started. The benefit of the doubling of the complete section will not only be available for the operation of trains between the city to Mhow, but in future when the Mhow-Khandwa broad gauge and Indore-Manmad new rail line projects will be completed, the double line will offer a bounty of benefits. For the doubling of the 9-km-long section, railways do not have to acquire much land, as most of the land is already owned by the Railways.

BENEFITS OF DOUBLING

Talking about the benefits of the doubling of the section, officials said at present, rail services are available from Mhow to Katra, Prayagraj, Bhopal, Yeshwantpur, Kamakhya, Nagpur and Rewa apart from DEMU and passenger trains. The third pit-line is also being constructed in Mhow yard and two new platforms of broad gauge are being constructed.

WILL REDUCE LOAD ON INDORE STN

After the completion of these works along with doubling, Indore-bound trains can be/will be extended up to Mhow. This will not only reduce the pressure from the city railway station, but will also clear the way for starting new trains. At present, before running any new train, the Railways makes excuses like lack of space for the pit-line and non-availability of platforms.

