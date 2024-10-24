Ratlam's CM Rise School - A shining Beacon Of Education; Crowned 'World’s Best School'

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): CM Rise School, Vinoba Nagar, Ratlam, has made history by being crowned 'the World’s Best School' in the Innovation category, sending waves of pride across India. The ground-breaking achievement was announced in a virtual ceremony by T4 Education, as the prestigious Vikas Pota, CEO and Founder of T4, hailed the school's trailblazing contributions.

"This achievement shows that world-class education is thriving in India’s government schools," said Pota. "It’s an inspiration not just for India but for teachers around the globe." Vikas Pota, from London, reiterated the global impact of CM Rise’s achievement, "Your school is a shining example of what can be achieved with dedication. Your work not only transforms lives in Ratlam but will inspire educational policymakers around the world." The accolades poured in from all corners, with MSME minister Chetanya Kashyap, a proud Ratlam native, joining the virtual celebration.

"This victory is not just for Ratlam, but for India's entire education sector," exclaimed Kashyap, pridefully. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and education minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh also congratulated the achievement as a "historic milestone".

The school’s success wasn’t by chance. Principal secretary of education Dr Sanjay Goyal noted that CM Rise Vinoba surpassed rigorous international standards to claim this victory. "Hard work, innovation, and dedication have proven that even in small towns, world-class achievements are possible."

Win for govt schools in India

The victory of CM Rise Vinoba Nagar sends a clear message: Government schools in India can achieve greatness with visionary leadership, innovative ideas, and a commitment to excellence. Ratlam Mayor Prahlad Patel, speaking as the chief guest during the virtual event, commended the Madhya Pradesh government’s PM Shri and CM Rise initiatives, which aim to bring world-class education to government schools.

Setting global standard For Kruti Bharucha, CEO of Peepul, an organisation that collaborates with CM Rise schools, this victory is not only a global triumph but a 'title in itself', symbolising the power of teamwork. "Our collaboration with the School Education Department has created SOPs and leadership structures that strengthen these schools. CM Rise Vinoba is now a beacon for others to follow," she remarked.

A record-breaking journey

It was just a year ago when CM Rise Vinoba Nagar found itself among the Top 10 Best Schools globally. As the months rolled on, their consistent hard work pushed them into the top 3. But it was on October 24, 2024, during the grand virtual announcement that they took the ultimate leap, earning the title of 'World’s Best School' in Innovation. Gajendra Singh Rathore, the school’s vice principal, spoke of the incredible journey, "We never thought we’d be first in the world. Our focus was always on tackling challenges with new ideas. Today, we’ve proven that small-town innovations can shine on the global stage."

Students & staff celebrate in style

The atmosphere at the school was electric. Students and teachers alike danced in celebration, with Holi-like flower showers marking the joy of their triumph. Principal Sandhya Vohra and the dedicated teaching team, who worked tirelessly day and night, were seen hugging and congratulating each other with tears of joy. The students, whose innovative ideas helped the school achieve this feat, were ecstatic.

They danced for hours, alongside their proud parents who also joined the festivities. "We always dreamed big, but this feels surreal," said one jubilant student, flashing a smile that beamed brighter than their gold medals.