Ratlam/Mandsaur: BJP leader among five persons killed in two separate road mishap

Ratlam/Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Five persons including a BJP leader from Mandsaur and four persons from a family were killed in two separate road accidents that took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam and Mandsaur districts on Monday morning.

In Ratlam district, four persons including three women were killed, while one sustained serious injuries.

The incident occurred at Jamuniya village near Bilpank in Ratlam district when family members, belong to Dharampuri village in Dhar District, were heading towards Rajasthan.

According to reports, the family members were travelling in a car. The car driver lost control over it and the vehicle rammed into the divider.

A passerby, who spotted the incident, informed Bilpank police. All injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where four of them were declared dead.

In another road mishap that occurred between Mandsaur and Neemuch, a BJP leader identified as Anil Seth was killed. Seth was a close associate of Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey.

MLA Dr Pandey has shared Seth's photo on his Facebook page, describing his demise as his personal loss.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 02:53 PM IST