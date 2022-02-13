Bhopal: Students of Gandharva Institute of Vocal Excellence present bhajans, ghazals

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Gandharva Institute of Vocal Excellence presented bhajans and ghazals at Hotel Shri Vatika in the city on Sunday evening.

The concert was organised to celebrate Vasant Panchmi. All bhajans and ghazals were composed by their Guru Prasan Rao.

The event began with Saraswati vandana. It was followed by chhota khayal and tarana in raag jhinjhoti by Khushi Gupta. Khushi also presented a ghazal, Ishq koi saza se kam toh nahi.

Arya Purohit presented a ghazal, Apne chehre se jo zahir hai while Anmol Nagar presented a song, Ye mere geet tumhare hai.

Kya dukh hai samandar ko, and Dono jahan teri muhabbat mein haar ke, were presented by Ayush Shrivastava and Ishan jain. The junior batch of the Institute presented song in raag kedar and a bhajan.

Music therapist Dilip Mani, Balwant Puranik and Usha Nair were present as guests.

