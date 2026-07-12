Ratlam Youth Critical After Multiple Stab Wounds Outside Liquor Shop, 10 Booked | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was critically injured after being repeatedly stabbed during a clash outside a liquor shop in the Juni Kalal Seri area under Station Road police station limits on Saturday night. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.

According to police and the victim's family, an argument broke out between Ankit Bhoi and Saddam while they were at the liquor shop.

The dispute allegedly escalated after Saddam called eight to 10 associates to the spot. Police were alerted through the Dial 112 service and reached the scene.

The victim's family alleged that a woman wearing a burqa threw chilli powder at Ankit and police personnel, allowing the attackers to assault him with knives.

Ankit sustained multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and chest and was rushed to Ratlam Medical College Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

He reportedly required around 40 stitches and remains in critical condition.

The incident triggered protests by members of Hindu organisations and residents, who submitted a memorandum at Station Road police station demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

Police said a motorcycle allegedly left behind at the scene is being examined as part of the investigation.

City Superintendent of Police Satyendra Ghanghoria said CCTV footage is being analysed to identify all those involved and assured that the named and unidentified accused would be arrested and legal action taken.