Ratlam: Virupaksh temple corridor to be developed on lines of Kashi Vishwanath

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The ancient Virupaksh Mahadev temple at Bilpank village in Ratlam district will soon have a corridor on the lines of the one developed at the Kashi Vishwanath temple making it a part of the tourism map of the country. Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the Temple Corridor construction in the presence of village residents and district administration officials.

Famous archaeologist Dr Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar had carried out a detailed research work on the ancient temple.

On the occasion of the Bhoomi Pujan, district collector Kumar Purushottam gave detailed information about the plan to construct a corridor on the lines of Kashi Vishwanath temple.

On this occasion, the district Collector informed that a sum of Rs 3.5 crore would be spent in the construction with public participation.

It was also informed that residents of the village have voluntarily come forward to give their houses for the development of the corridor and these residents will be given land at another place in the village.

On this occasion, former Kisan Ayog president Ishwarlal Patidar, social worker Ashok Patidar, village residents and district administration officials were also present.

Bilpank village is located about30 km from the district headquarters on the Neemuch-Indore four-lane road. Gujaratís Chalukya King Siddharaj Jai Singh got the ancient temple renovated in Samvat year 1196.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 11:29 PM IST