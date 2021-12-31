Ratlam: Vaccination of beneficiaries aged 15 to 18 years to begin on January 3

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Vaccination of the children between 15 to 18 years group against Covid-19 will begin here in the district on January 3.

This decision was taken in the Task Force meet presided by collector Kumar Purushottam on Friday.

An official says that vaccination will be held on the school premises. Children who have stopped going to schools will be vaccinated, he adds

Health department officials have been directed to commence anti-Covid-19 vaccination for children in the district on January 3.

Collector directed that students should be informed in advance and their 100% attendance should be ensured of vaccination.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Prabhakar Nanaware said that children who were born between January 1, 2004 and January 1, 2007 would be provided vaccination at schools.

He said that the school would have a dedicated vaccination room, registration room and monitoring room.

Education Officer K C Sharma assured of support by the education department to achieve 100% vaccination.

District vaccination officer Dr Varsha Kuril shared the directives received from the state health department in this regard.

District administration officials, Schools principals and social workers were present.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 10:38 PM IST