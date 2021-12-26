Ratlam: Action against 4 shops for storing hazardous chemicals

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): City administration has identified 67 godowns and shops in the city where explosives or hazardous chemicals have been stored.

An official press release said that notices to such shops or godown owners were issued and on Friday actions were taken against four shops and godows situated at the Hat Road from where material were shifted to other places on completion of the notice period.

District collector Kumar Purushottam had issued orders the other day for shifting such godowns or shops beyond Nagar Nigam limits.

SDM Ratlam city Abhishek Gehlot said some of the godowns and shops have been identified in the city and directives have been issued to shift them. Such godowns have been identified in Bajna bus stand, Amrit sagar road Moti Nagar, Ved Vyas colony, Hat Road, Subhash nagar, Patel Colony, Moti Nagar, Shankar garh, Sakhi Market, Lakkad Pitha, Naya Pura, Shrimalivas, Bharawa Kui, Naharpura, Power House road,Rajaswa Nagar, TIT Road.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 01:22 AM IST