Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam district very close to achieving 100% vaccination

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam district is now very close to completion of 100% vaccination against Covid-19.

As many 40,000 people need to be vaccinated with the second dose in the districtís rural belt , which will mark the completion of total vaccination with both the doses of all eligible persons in the district. Official information said that, on December 16, a ëVaccination Maha Abhiyaní will be held in the entire district.

Ratlam city has already achieved the target of completion of both the doses of vaccination.

Meanwhile, the district administration has issued orders under Section 144 in view of the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19.

To control Covid-positive cases if a third wave does break out, a three ëT-sí (Test, Track and Treat) strategy will be adopted. Under the strategy, all suspected cases will have to undergo an RT-PCR teat and RAT. Hot spots would be identified and action would be taken accordingly, said official information.

The district administration has made it clear that passengers who come from Europe, the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, Israel, China and Mauritius will have to remain in home quarantine for seven days even if their report is found negative.

After completion of the seven-day quarantine period, and RT-PCR test will again be carried out. If international travellers are found positive, they will be kept separately in institutional isolation.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 12:29 AM IST