Ratlam: Ukraine medical students feted for safe return to country

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Out of 18 medical students studying in Ukraine from Ratlam district, 15 of them have returned to Ratlam after the war broke out between Russia and Ukraine.

A programme was organised at the SP office on Sunday to welcome these medical students who returned from Ukraine. MLA Chetanya Kashyap, MLA Dilip Makwana, district collector Kumar Purushottam and SP Abhishek Tiwari, police officials, parents of returned students were present.

In the programme students who returned from Ukraine through mission Ganga also shared their experiences.

While sharing his experience student Mayank Kumrawat said that after coming to the Ukraine border, the Indian embassy extended all possible help including stay and return to the country.

Student Khushbu Qureshi said that without the help of the Indian Government, coming back to India was not possible. She extended her gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the Indian embassy.

Another student Mansi resident of Manish Nagar here said that she reached Budapest, Hungary from where all arrangements were made by the Indian Government to return safely.

She also expressed her gratitude towards Indian Government. Miraj Khan of Katju Nagar, Varsha Sankhla (Sikheri village), Vinayak Singh Rathore (Jaora), Anil Rathore (Namli), Rajat Narvare (Berada village) also shared their experiences and said that Mission Ganga made possible their return to India from the war zone.

Vinayak Singh Rathore, a final year Medical student informed that he had only three months were left to complete his medical education and he had to leave Ukraine due to war. The programme was conducted by BJP leader Manohar Porwal.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 11:14 PM IST