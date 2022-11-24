Ratlam: Traffic on Mumbai-Delhi rail route restored

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Rail movement was started on the down line at about noon and on the up line at 3.15 pm today following the disruption of rail movement in the morning between the Ratlam-Meghnagar railway section on the Mumbai-Delhi route in Ratlam rail division due to an accident at the Gate No 72 manned level crossing near Bamnia railway station today morning at about 8.45 am.

As per information, divisional railway manager Ratlam rail division Rajneesh Kumar and senior officials of the Ratlam rail division rushed to the site along with a breakdown van.

Information reaching here said that a loaded truck broke the closed manned level crossing gate and came to a standstill on the up line of the railway section after crushing a motorcycle.

Resultantly the railway movement was stopped on both the up and down lines. According to information, a goods train was to pass after a few minutes of the accident on this railway line and that is why the manned level crossing was closed. Thankfully the train was stopped before reaching the accident site. 19019 Dehradun Express was detained at Meghnagar railway station, and a few goods trains were stopped at other railway stations.

19029/19019 Bandra terminus Deharadun Express, 19489 Ahmadabad- Gorakhpur Express, 19819 Varodra-Kota Express,19319 Verval –Indore Express, 09418 Patna Ahmadabad special, 09382 Ratlam-DahodMemu, 22443 Kanur-Bandra terminus express, 22467 Varanasi-Gandhi Nagar Capital Express, 12904 Amritsar-Mumbai central Express were affected.