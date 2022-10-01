Ratlam: Timings of 31 trains changed

Representative Photo |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): New time table of Indian railways has come into force from Saturday in Ratlam rail division also. Arrival and departure timings of 31 trains have been changed at some stations.

At Ratlam railway station trains timings have been changed of the following trains as under from today: 19020 Haridwar-Bandra terminus arrival at 9.05 am and departure at 9.15 am, 20931 Kochuveli-Indore Express arrival at 11.30 pm and departure at 11.35 pm, 19329 Indore-Udaipur City Express arrival at 9.30 pm departure at 9.45 pm, 19575 Okha –Nathdwara express arrival at 11.30 pm departure at 11.40pm.