Ratlam: Three injured in clash over religious place

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were injured in a clash that broke out between two communities over a religious place in Ratlam district late Sunday night, sources said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Vikramgarh village in Alot tehsil of the district, the sources added.

According to reports, two groups belonging to different communities reached the dispute site on Sunday evening and claimed their possession. Both groups tried to perform worship of their respective deities.

This led to a heated argument between them. Later, some youths from both sides pelted each-other with stones. They reportedly also damaged shops and vehicles.

On getting information, senior police officers along with additional police force rushed to the spot and took the situation under control.

Sub-divisional officer of Police (SDOP), Priyanka Dudave said that cash had been registered and identities of the accused are being established. “Additional police force has been deployed. We have also appealed to local residents to maintain peace. Strict action will be taken against those found spreading rumours,” she added.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:56 AM IST