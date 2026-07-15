Ratlam Spa Racket Probe Uncovers Interstate Network Trafficking Thai Women | AI-generated

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The investigation into an alleged prostitution racket operating under the guise of a spa at Tulsi Water Park in Namli has revealed links to an interstate network involved in bringing foreign women to India and moving them across several states.

Police have sent three Thai women rescued during the raid back to Thailand after completing the legal exit process. Officials clarified that they were not deported.

The women were taken from Ratlam to Mumbai on July 3, where they completed formalities at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office before flying home.

Police said the women had entered India on tourist visas but continued staying after their visas expired.

One had overstayed by seven months, another by three months and the third by nearly a month. Fines of Rs one lakh, Rs 50,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively, were imposed on them.

They were accommodated at a One Stop Centre, where police used Google Translate for questioning and documentation.

The probe gained momentum after police examined mobile phones seized from accused Bharat Mewara.

Photos and videos reportedly showed him performing wedding-like rituals with a Thai woman, believed to have facilitated the arrival of the three women.

Investigators also found that the women were connected through a common WhatsApp group used to coordinate their movement between cities.

One woman had stayed at spa centres in Jaipur, Chittorgarh, Bhavnagar, Anand and Mandsaur before reaching Ratlam. Police suspect Jaipur was the network's main hub.

The case followed a June 5 raid, during which operator Naresh Chauhan, Bharat Mewara and water park manager Dilip Thakur were arrested. Co-accused Yogita Singh was later arrested in Indore, while Yogesh Singh remains absconding.