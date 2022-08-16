Ratlam: SP Abhishek Tiwari receives gallantry medal

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Independence Day was celebrated here with enthusiasm, and zeal in the city and all over the district. The main programme of Independence Day was held at Pologround (Nehru stadium) where the district in-charge minister OPS Bhadoria hoisted the National Flag and took salute of the parade.

Ratlam district superintendent of police Abhishek Tiwari was awarded the President of India’s Gallantry medal in a programme. According to the information here, CM Chouhan gave away the President of India’s Gallantry medal to SP Tiwari who had shown exemplary bravery in the two encounters against Naxalites in Balaghat district when he was posted there as SP.

Bhadoria read out the message of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. School children presented the cultural programme and officials and employees for their exemplary work were felicitated. The first prize for the cultural programme for school students was won by Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Academy. The first prize of the parade went to Platoon 2 district police force.

Chetanya Kashyap, Dr Rajendra Pande, Dilip Makwana (All MLA), District Panchayat president Lalabai, Mayor Prahalad Patel, Nagar Nigam president Manisha Sharma, political leaders, social workers, district administration and police officials were also present.

