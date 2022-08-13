e-Paper Get App

22,000-foot Tiranga put up in Ratlam

The Tricolour was unfurled in the full circle of Jhali Talab located in the local Kalika Mata temple complex. Public representatives, officers, employees and citizens were present on this occasion.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 10:34 PM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan', a 22,000-foot-long Tiranga (tri-colour) was put up here in the presence of thousands of people on Saturday.

The Tricolour was unfurled in the full circle of Jhali Talab located in the local Kalika Mata temple complex. Public representatives, officers, employees and citizens were present on this occasion.

The initiative has been taken under the direction of MLA Chaitanya Kashyap and district collector Narendra Suryavanshi, Ratlam Municipal Corporation commissioner Abhishek Gehlot.

Thousands of people of the city witnessed this occasion, the atmosphere was filled with patriotism. The campus reverberated with the slogans of national pride with enthusiasm. The citizens displayed their affinity and pride with the Tricolour.

On this occasion, MLA ChetanyaKashyap said that the city has created history. Through the Tricolour campaign, people are connected with the pride of the National Flag.

Kashyap said that the general public is participating in the Tricolour Yatras in a big way. Kashyap said that Ratlam has made its mark by making such a huge flag. Similarly, the city will be developed in a modern form so that its name is highlighted across the country.

On this occasion, mayor Prahlad Patel said in his speech that this is a moment of national pride and common citizens are full of national spirit.

Corporation president Manisha Sharma, superintendent of police Abhishek Tiwari and corporators were also present in the programme.

Read Also
Ratlam: Manisha Sharma becomes first RMC president
article-image
HomeIndore22,000-foot Tiranga put up in Ratlam

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, August 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, August 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Mumbai Traffic Police issue advisory ahead of Independence Day, click here for details

Mumbai Traffic Police issue advisory ahead of Independence Day, click here for details

700 robbery at knifepoint: 5 men set free after 5 years by Bombay HC

700 robbery at knifepoint: 5 men set free after 5 years by Bombay HC

No pics of CM, DyCM on banners: Rahul Shewale seeks action against BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh...

No pics of CM, DyCM on banners: Rahul Shewale seeks action against BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh...

8 pharma firms make a beeline for monkeypox vax

8 pharma firms make a beeline for monkeypox vax