22,000-foot Tiranga put up in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan', a 22,000-foot-long Tiranga (tri-colour) was put up here in the presence of thousands of people on Saturday.

The Tricolour was unfurled in the full circle of Jhali Talab located in the local Kalika Mata temple complex. Public representatives, officers, employees and citizens were present on this occasion.

The initiative has been taken under the direction of MLA Chaitanya Kashyap and district collector Narendra Suryavanshi, Ratlam Municipal Corporation commissioner Abhishek Gehlot.

Thousands of people of the city witnessed this occasion, the atmosphere was filled with patriotism. The campus reverberated with the slogans of national pride with enthusiasm. The citizens displayed their affinity and pride with the Tricolour.

On this occasion, MLA ChetanyaKashyap said that the city has created history. Through the Tricolour campaign, people are connected with the pride of the National Flag.

Kashyap said that the general public is participating in the Tricolour Yatras in a big way. Kashyap said that Ratlam has made its mark by making such a huge flag. Similarly, the city will be developed in a modern form so that its name is highlighted across the country.

On this occasion, mayor Prahlad Patel said in his speech that this is a moment of national pride and common citizens are full of national spirit.

Corporation president Manisha Sharma, superintendent of police Abhishek Tiwari and corporators were also present in the programme.