Ratlam: School HR head duped of Rs 48,000

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The HR head of Himalaya International School, Dharad, Ratlam, Radhika Malviya has been duped of Rs 47,600 in a cyber fraud.

According to a complaint filed with the Bilpank police, an unidentified person called her on the pretext of wanting admission for his child in the school. He asked her for the QR code of the school which was duly sent to him but he informed her that he was unable to scan the QR code. Thus he requested the HR head to send her personal PhonePe number to him and requested her to deposit Re 1 so as to create a link.

Then he sent five requests of which three were accepted by the HR head resulting in Rs 6,000, Rs 16,600 and Rs 25000 being siphoned off from her bank account. Police have registered a case under Section 420 of the IPC.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 10:24 PM IST