Ratlam Residents Protest And Road Blockade Over Worsening Water Crisis | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A severe drinking water crisis in Ratlam triggered protests and road blockades in several parts of the city after water supply remained disrupted for three consecutive days in many residential areas during the intense summer heat.

Residents from affected localities took to the streets and demanded immediate restoration of supply, alleging that the shortage had badly affected daily life.

According to locals, nearly 10 wards have been facing problems because authorities failed to connect the main water pipeline to the newly constructed overhead tank at Rajiv Gandhi Civic Centre on New Road.

With regular supply affected, many families have become dependent on water tankers, while others are travelling long distances to fetch drinking water. Women and elderly residents are reportedly facing the maximum hardship. In some wards, citizens also expressed anger against local councillors on social media.

Municipal Corporation officials admitted that the trial run of the new pipeline connection had failed, worsening the situation in elevated areas. Authorities said they were arranging tanker supply to manage the crisis and restore normal water distribution.

Sonkatch faces water crisis amid heat

Sonkatch: Sonkatch Municipal Council has revised the town's water supply schedule amid a worsening drinking water crisis caused by the falling water level of the Kalisindh River during the summer season.

According to the civic body, the town will receive water supply once every two days from Monday, and the arrangement will continue until the monsoon arrives. Authorities advised residents to store sufficient water for daily use and avoid unnecessary wastage.

The municipal council also imposed temporary restrictions on construction activities due to the shortage. Authorities prohibited vehicle washing, sprinkling water outside shops and houses, allowing water to flow through open taps into drains and bathing animals with drinking water.

Officials warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found wasting water. Authorities will impose a fine of Rs1,000 on violators under the new enforcement measures.

Officials appealed to residents to cooperate with the administration in managing the water crisis responsibly during the intense summer heat.