Ratlam: RDA objects to railway line bypassing Ratlam station

FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam Development Authority (RDA) has raised objection to the proposed bypass railway line which is to pass through Ratlam city without entering Ratlam railway station and connect with the existing Delhi-Mumbai route.

A meeting of the District administration and railway officials was held on Friday in which Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap was also present. In the beginning of the meeting, railway officials gave a presentation of the railway plan of bypass line which is to pass through Ratlam city.

Railway authorities also presented a complete map of the new line of the plan. RDA categorically raised objection to the plan and said that it now is coming now in the way of the perspective plan of the Ratlam city.

MLA Chetanya Kashyap strongly objected to the plan and said that it has become irrelevant as the plan was prepared long back and during this period city has expanded substantially. He also added that since the work of Indore-Dahod railway line is in progress hence there is no justification in the plan of Indore railway line passing through just touching Ratlam city.

Even if railway wanted to continue this plan then it must pass through at least 5 KM before Ratlam city area, he sadi. District Collector Narendra Suryavanshi also agreed with the Ratlam city MLA Kashyap’s suggestion.

District collector Narendra Suryavanshi, SDM Sanjeev Prasad Pandey, Deputy CE construction railway Jitendra Yadav, SSE JitendraTripathi, AEN Construction Narendra Kumar Sharma were present in the meeting.

Read Also MP: 8 CM Rise School buildings to be constructed in Ratlam