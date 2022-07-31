e-Paper Get App

Ratlam Ragging Menace: 6 senior students expelled for one year in Govt Medical College ragging case

Not to be mentioned, a video showing six junior students standing in a line with their heads bowed, being abused and slapped by their seniors had gone viral on social media on Saturday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 02:17 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Ratlam Medical College administration expelled 6 senior students from the college and hostel for one year in the case of ragging of junior students. A case of assault and ragging has also been registered against 6 students found guilty at the Industrial Police Station.

Based on the video of the act, names of 10 students came to fore allegedly involved in the act.

