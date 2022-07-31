Ratlam Ragging Menace: 6 senior students expelled for one year in Govt Medical College ragging case

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Ratlam Medical College administration expelled 6 senior students from the college and hostel for one year in the case of ragging of junior students. A case of assault and ragging has also been registered against 6 students found guilty at the Industrial Police Station.

Not to be mentioned, a video showing six junior students standing in a line with their heads bowed, being abused and slapped by their seniors had gone viral on social media on Saturday.

Based on the video of the act, names of 10 students came to fore allegedly involved in the act.