Ratlam Police Seized Over 5K Bulk Litres Of Illegal Beer Packed In 431 Cartons, Allegedly Being Transported From Chandigarh To Barmer Border In Rajasthan

Police Seized 5,172 Bulk Litres Of Illegal Beer Packed In 431 Cartons | FP photo

Ratlam/Namli (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam Police seized 5,172 bulk litres of illegal beer packed in 431 cartons from a container truck near the Ratlam bypass and arrested one suspect during a late-night operation on Monday. The liquor was allegedly being transported from Chandigarh to the Barmer border in Rajasthan.

Industrial Area Police Station inspector Gayatri Soni said the police team acted on a tip-off and intercepted the container truck near the Neelkanth Mahadev temple in the Sejawata area.

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During questioning, the driver claimed the vehicle was carrying lithium batteries and produced documents supporting the claim. However, during a detailed inspection, police found the driver reluctant to hand over the special spanner required to open the container.

After sustained questioning, the container was opened using a spanner borrowed from another truck, leading to the recovery of the illegal beer.

The arrested suspect was identified as Bhomaram Jat, 32, a resident of Mandpura Purana village in Rajasthan's Barmer district. Police registered a case under Section 34(2) of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act and launched further investigations into the liquor supply network.