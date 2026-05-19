Catholic Diocese Of Indore Begins Platinum Jubilee Year Celebrations At The Red Church On Sunday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Catholic Diocese of Indore officially inaugurated its Platinum Jubilee celebrations with great devotion and enthusiasm at the Red Church on Sunday, marking the Diocese’s entry into its 75th year. The inaugural ceremony was led by Bishop Thomas Mathew in the presence of over 500 faithful from various parishes.

The celebrations commenced with the Holy Rosary prayer before Mother Mary, followed by the Jubilee Holy Mass offered by Bishop Thomas Mathew. The Mass was concelebrated by Archbishop Leo Cornelio, Bishop Chacko SVD and several priests.

In his homily, Archbishop Leo Cornelio described the Jubilee Year as a time for reflection, evaluation and gratitude. He highlighted the Diocese’s remarkable 75-year journey of faith, service and transformation among the faithful.

He also appreciated the Diocese’s contributions to society through education, healthcare services, hospitals and developmental initiatives that benefit thousands of people. Established in 1952, the Diocese of Indore will officially complete 75 years in 2027, making the inauguration a significant milestone in its spiritual and social mission.