Ratlam Police Return ₹3.97 Lakh To Cyber Fraud Victims | Representative image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam Police have helped 68 victims of cyber fraud recover nearly Rs 3.97 lakh through the Money Restoration Module (MRM) available on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

The initiative focused on victims who lost relatively small amounts but were unable to pursue recovery because of legal formalities or the cost of follow-up proceedings.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said the police would extend full support to victims irrespective of the amount involved.

Police reviewed pending cases, contacted affected persons and completed the refund process through the MRM portal.

The facility enables victims to claim money that has been frozen in bank accounts after timely reporting of cyber fraud through the Cyber Helpline 1930 or the NCRP portal.

Officials said prompt reporting significantly improves the chances of freezing fraudulent transactions and recovering the money.

The recovery drive was carried out with the support of SI Jeevan Baria, PR Himmat Singh and RP Rahul Patidar.

SP Kumar appealed to residents to report any cyber fraud immediately through the Cyber Helpline 1930 or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal to improve the chances of recovering the defrauded amount.