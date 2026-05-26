Ratlam Police Aid Road Accident Victims’ Families Under - Hit And Run Compensation Scheme | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam Police has provided financial assistance of Rs 31.50 lakh to victims and families affected by hit-and-run road accidents in the district under the Hit and Run Victim Compensation Scheme.

Acting on the directions of SP Amit Kumar, the initiative is being carried out under the supervision of ASP Vivek Kumar Lal and DSP Traffic Anand Swaroop Soni to ensure immediate support to accident victims and create awareness about road safety.

Police officials said 123 hit-and-run cases were forwarded to the collector’s office for approval of compensation. Out of these, the General Insurance Council of India released assistance in 33 cases.

Under the scheme, financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh was provided to the families of 10 people who died in serious road accidents. Besides this, 23 seriously injured victims received financial aid of Rs 1.15 lakh. The process for pending cases is continuing.

Ratlam Police is also implementing the Raah Veer Scheme to honour citizens who help accident victims during the golden hour by taking them to the hospital. Seven cases have been sent for approval, while eight more are in process.