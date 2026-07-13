Ratlam Paediatrician, Father-In-Law Killed As Car Crashes Into Divider On Lebad–Nayagaon Highway | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident on the Lebad–Nayagaon four-lane highway near Dharad village claimed the lives of a paediatrician and his father-in-law, while six other family members were injured.

The accident occurred around 3:30 am on Monday when the family was returning to Ratlam from Bhopal.

According to police, the car lost control near a small bridge close to a toll plaza in Bilpank police station limits and crashed into a divider. The front portion of the vehicle was completely damaged in the impact.

The deceased have been identified as Dr Manish Singh, a paediatric specialist posted at Ratlam Children's Hospital and his 80-year-old father-in-law, Shivnarayan Singh. Shivnarayan Singh succumbed to injuries during treatment at Ratlam Medical College.

Police and toll plaza staff rushed to the spot, rescued the occupants from the mangled car and shifted them to the medical college by ambulance.

Among the injured are Dr Singh's wife Gautami (39), son Raiva (7), daughter Savya, relatives Lovely (42) and Anuj (42).

Police said the car was being driven by Dr Singh's brother-in-law Ajay, who was wearing a seat belt and escaped unharmed. Preliminary investigations suggest the driver may have dozed off. Further investigation is underway.