Ratlam: One station, One Product scheme appreciated

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav and Union minister of state for railways Darshana Jardosh appreciated the “One station, One Product” scheme being implemented in Ratlam rail division.

Railway information said that both the ministers visited One station one product stall of traditional tribal materials including clothes at Dahod railway station in Ratlam rail division recently which has also attracted a good number of railway passengers.

Information added that the first stall of one station one product was started at Ujjain railway station in Ratlam rail division of Bhairogarh prints. Under one station one product scheme railway administration allows setting up a stall at the railway station for fifteen days to display locally made material subject to fulfilment of conditions, the information said.

ALSO READ Ratlam: PM lays foundation stone for electric loco unit at Dahod

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 10:22 PM IST