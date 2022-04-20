Ratlam: PM lays foundation stone for electric loco unit at Dahod

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid down the foundation stone for manufacturing 9,000 Horse Power (HP) electric locomotives at Dahod thus elevating the Dahod railway workshop to a manufacturing unit in the Ratlam rail division.

The total investment would be Rs 20,000 crores and the locomotives will be compatible with Digital Tracking System Kawach and Green features with 3 phase propulsion system.

Now, the Ratlam rail division will be at the forefront of electric locomotive manufacturing in the country. According to information provided by railways, this project is coming up with the objective of Make in India and Make for World and the first electric locomotive will be rolled out from here in 2024.

Electric locomotives produced at the Dahod unit will have a capacity to carry a load of 4,500 tonnes at a top speed of 120 kilometres per hour thus enhancing both the carrying capacity and speed of goods trains in the country.

The new project will generate direct employment for 3,500 persons and indirect employment for 7,000 persons.

The locomotives would be produced as per the broad gauge measurements and meet export standards too.

Another salient feature is that the locomotives will be produced with the help of green energy and will carry a green manufacturing tag.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:45 PM IST