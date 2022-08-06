Ratlam: Lumpy virus cases to be monitored, vaccination to be taken up shortly

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Teams of veterinary department doctors and others have been formed to monitor the cases of the Lumpy virus and to take precautionary measures to save cattle from the spreading of the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

Deputy director veterinary Dr R K Sharma said that vaccination work will be taken up shortly as talks were in progress with a Gujarat-based company for the supply of the vaccine.

District Collector Narendra Suryavanshi on Saturday visited Semalia village and also Namli situated Gaupal Goshala and interacted with the residents about the safety measures from the LSD and the present status of the LSD amongst cattle.

An official press release informed that veterinary doctor’s teams have rushed to various places in the district to monitor the cases of LSD. As per information about 38 cattle are suspected to have been affected by the LSD in the district but will be confirmed only after the receipt of reports of the sample sent to the laboratory.

Deputy director veterinary Dr R K Sharma informed that development block level RRT teams have been constituted to save cattle from the LSD. Dr Sharma said that LSD is a viral disease which spreads from one cattle to another.

Though affected cattle do recover after two week’s treatment their milk-producing capacity gets reduced. He said that it has been directed that affected cattle should be kept separately and not in the group of cattle.

The sale of cattle or exhibitions in the affected areas has been fully banned in the district. He added that bordering district Banswara, Rajasthan has reported 16 cattle affected by LSD.

Read Also Ratlam: Zeel Rainwear to get 50 acres for manufacturing unit in special investment zone