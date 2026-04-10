Ratlam Groom Flees Mandap After Cops Inform Bride's Parents About Rape Charges On Him

MP News: Rape Allegation Disrupts Wedding, Groom Escapes From Mandap In Ratlam | AI-Gnerated

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A groom fled the mandap after he was accused of raping a minor in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam. Right before the baraat, the police informed the bride's family about the rape charges on the groom.

The incident happened in Bilpank in Ratlam on Wednesday.

According to the Barnagar police, the accused, identified as Abhishek Sen, a resident of Teacher Colony, was married to a girl from the Bilpank police station area of Ratlam. After two days of wedding ceremonies, the wedding procession reached Bilpank on Wednesday. At around 8:00 pm, the groom was about to reach the bride's house riding a horse with the wedding procession.

Meanwhile, the police called the bride's side and informed them that a case of rape was going to be registered against the young man she was going to marry. As soon as the information was received, there was chaos in the wedding house. Both parties had stopped the marriage after talks. After this, the groom fled from the spot.

Case based on a minor's complaint

Barnagar Police Station said that a minor girl in the police station area complained that on January 5th, the accused Abhishek entered her home, threatened her, and raped her. On April 6, the victim had attempted suicide by drinking acid. She was told she was pregnant by hospital doctors on April 8.

Following this revelation, the victim recounted the sequence of events. Consequently, the police contacted the bride's family to intervene and halt the wedding.

A case has been registered against the accused, Abhishek, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of rape. A search for the accused is currently underway.