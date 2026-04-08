Indore News: RSS Leader Inaugurates Modern Library ‘Manthan Kutir’ To Foster Intellectual Discourse

RSS Leader Inaugurates Modern Library ‘Manthan Kutir’ to Foster Intellectual Discourse |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Suresh Soni, a member of the All India Executive Committee of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has stated that, alongside active engagement, ideological deliberation is essential for bringing about social change.

A library serves as a focal point for individuals interested in literature; it acts as the very foundation for intellectual discourse and deliberation. The true significance of a library is realised through the intellectual clarity it fosters and through the people who demonstrate a genuine interest in engaging with it.

Soni expressed the thought while inaugurating a modern library of the Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti, named Manthan Kutir, at Sudarshan Bhawan, Pant Vaidya Colony. Prakash Shastri, the prantsanghchalak of RSS, served as the special guest at the event, while Ishwardas Hinduja presided over the event.

Addressing the function, Rupesh Pal, the committee's vice president, and Rakesh Kumar Yadav, its secretary, informed the gathering that this library will house a rich collection of thousands of books by renowned authors from both India and abroad. This collection includes significant volumes covering a diverse range of subjects such as nationhood, religion, politics, science, history, sociology, literature, and various other disciplines. This initiative marks a significant step toward encouraging study, contemplation, and constructive dialogue within society.

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Outlining the library's core objective, Manish Neem explained: "The institution's goal is not merely to provide a collection of books, but to create an intellectual platform, a forum where students, researchers, intellectuals, and ordinary citizens can come to study, exchange ideas, and explore new dimensions of knowledge."

This library will remain fully open and accessible to people from all sections of society. Any interested individual is welcome to visit and utilise the facility for reading and study. In the future, the venue will also host lectures, seminars, book discussions and educational programs, thereby fostering intellectual awareness and dialogue within the community.