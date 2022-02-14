Ratlam: Five people killed in two road mishaps

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Five people, including a BJP leader from Mandsaur and four from a family, were killed in two separate road accidents in Ratlam and Mandsaur on Monday morning.

In the first incident, four persons, including three women from the same family were killed in a road mishap that took place in Jamuniya near Bilpank in Ratlam district. Deceased belongs to Dharampuri village of Dhar district. One woman was injured in the mishap and admitted to Ratlam district hospital.

As per preliminary information, family members were heading towards Rajasthan, including a couple who had got married only nine-day back.

The deceased were identified as Raviraj Singh, 30, Manohar Rathore, his wife Renukunwar, 22, Ravirajís paternal aunt Bhanwar Kumar, 45, and Renukunwar, wife of Rajvir Singh. Ravirajís mother Vinod Kunwar, 55, was seriously injured in an accident.

Notably, Raviraj and Renukunwar had got married on February 5.

All five had left for Jaipur at 6 am from their native place in a car. Around 10 am, their car rammed road divider on the culvert near Julwania Fante on Mhow - Neemuch road.

After the accident, a passerby informed Bilpank police, who rushed to the spot along with ambulance and took all bodies and injured to Ratlam district.

However, the injured woman admitted to the district hospital was uttering words Bikaner and sometimes Khalghat. On the basis of the documents found with the family, information was given to relatives.

In another road mishap between Mandsaur and Neemuch, BJP leader Anil Seth died. It is said that BJP leader Anil Seth was very close to Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey. MLA Dr Pandey has described the death as sad turn of event with a photo of BJP leader Anil on his Facebook page.

