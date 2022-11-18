e-Paper Get App
Ratlam: First RMC meeting held

Speaking in the meeting, mayor Prahlad Patel gave information about the works carried out during the last 100-day period in the city

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 09:04 PM IST
FP Photo
Ratlam (Madhya Prradesh): First meeting of the newly-elected corporators of Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC) was held which was presided over by president Manisha Sharma. While speaking, president Sharma said that the present body of corporators consists of 25 female members out of 49 corporators. Speaking in the meeting, mayor Prahlad Patel gave information about the works carried out during the last 100-day period in the city.

He said that joint efforts for development will bring better results in times to come. Corporators raised questions about civic works like construction of roads, sewage lines, construction of nullah under Amrit Yojana, etc. Bhagat Singh Bhadoria, leader of ruling BJP and leader of opposition Congress’s Shantilal Verma and other corporators also spoke in the meeting.

