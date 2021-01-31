RATLAM: Divisional commissioner asks district administration to speed up preparation of Ayushman cards as only 46% of them are ready

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations are in full swing in view of a proposed visit of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on February 4. Ujjain divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav on Friday visited district to review the preparations. Ratlam district collector Gopalchandra Dad and SP Gaurav Tiwari accompanied him at Banjali airstrip and checked proposed route of chief minister’s visit. He also reviewed preparations for functions to be held in Palsoda and Dosigaon and issued necessary directives.

Besides, divisional commissioner addressed a meeting of district officials at collectorate and stressed the need for action against adulteration, fraud by chit fund companies, and illegal mining. He also reviewed wheat procurement arrangements. He directed officials to speed up preparation of Ayushman cards as cards of only 46% of eligible people are ready.

Commissioner Yadav said 1,203 farmers will get crop insurance coverage in the district whose premium amount has been received by banks but not deposited with insurance companies. Commissioner also visited Government Medical College to review works there.